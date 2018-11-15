Conservation Dept. – EDS Police Dept – Lead, EDS Fire Truck #1, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidates, 2017 Winner Miss Merry Christmas (with Little Mr/Miss Santa Winners), Little Mr & Miss Santa Contestants, EDS Firetruck #2, Walker Fire Department – Pumper Truck, EDS Fire Truck #3 (with Santa Claus).

W. Hickory at Main – VFW Color Guard – Stand for symbol of America, liberty, freedom and Charles Foreman & Gary Vickers – 1953 Army Jeep.

Lions Club Park Parking Lot – Grand Marshal – Past Miss Merry Christmas Winners.

West Twyman at Main – Cedar County Sheriff’s Dept – Sergeant Clay Jeffries, Route 54 Cruisers.

Library Parking Lot – El Dorado Cycle and Outdoor Equipment, Eagles Riders – ATVs.

West Poplar – Johnnie & Nahwana Maslen – 1964 Chevy Impala SS, Lonnie Vann – 1929 Model “A” Rumble Seat Roadster, Clear Creek Coach – Don & Brenda Guffey.

North side, E. Fields – El Dorado Springs R-2 Marching Bulldog Band, El Dorado Christian School – ECS Stampede, EHS FFA Students, New Kids On The Block 4-H, Rising Sun Taekwondo.

South side, E. Fields – Lions Club – Parade Traffic Control – Parade Entry, El Dorado Springs R-2 Marching Middle School Band, Union Hall 4-H Club, EHS Choir Students, Cherry Valley 4-H.

South side W. Fields, Main-Jackson – Woods Supermarket, El Dorado Optimist Club, Fidelity Communications – Local 6, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Evans Drug, Physicians Medical, Farran Family – Shelter Insurance.

North side W. Fields, Main-Jackson – TOPS MO # 9319 Chapter, Pleasant Hope Pirate Power Band, Skate Town, Mercy Clinic, Norval-Schwalm Appliance & Furniture, Class of 1979 – Rusty Norval, Sac Osage Electric Co-op, Ron Brown – 1948 Gibson Tractor, Beaty Hay & Cattle ATVs.

South Side W. Fields, near Jackson – Community Church, Camp Galilee – Camping at Christmas, Nazarene Church.

North Side W. Fields, near Jackson – Fugate Motors – Toys For Tots, Lakeland Viking Pride Band.

Fields west of Jackson St. – Brodi McNeece – 2018 Rodeo Princess, D&D Sexton Trucking (Semi Truck & Trailer).

Equestrians

Fields west of Jackson St. – CR McKellips Rodeo Company – Open Sleigh, CR McKellips Rodeo Company – Rebecca Jane Stagecoach, State Representative Warren Love – Posting Missouri State Flag, Jennifer Snyder, Gerrad Steuck – Steuck Horseshoeing, Jordanne Steuck, Christian Steuck, JM Plumbing & Heating Plumbing – Michelle Garrett & Kelly LaPreze.

* Participants on Fields Blvd and Poplar Streets please look for stakes with your number for line-up assignments.

* Please, participants follow numbered order so MC’s line-up is correct.

* For children’s safety please have walkers distribute candy from Hightower Street (near post office) to Broadway Street (end of parade).

* Parade entries can use parking lots to the east and west of Main Street after parade and make their way to Spring Park for the awards.

Plus enjoy entertainment, food then Lighting Countdown and more.

* Late entries should register with a Chamber representative and will line up just before equestrians on Fields Blvd, west of Jackson St.

* Parade entries must be lined up by 1:30 p.m. to be judged.

Parade Day Contacts:

Jackson Tough (417) 321 – 2000 (Chamber Director)

Neil Linsenmayer (417) 876 – 1937 (Parade Chairman)

Peggy Snodgrass (417) 296 – 5733 (Chamber Asst Dir.)