The 11th annual St. Jude Run for a Reason started 85 runners on their 5K (3.1 miles) course through the streets of El Dorado Springs shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, the last day of the 137th Picnic.

The event also features a kids quarter mile Fun Run and a two mile walk.

Travis Farran, emcee of the event, said, “We produced and dispersed 400 t-shirts and I would estimate we had 300 in attendance between kids and adults.”

As part of the festivities, the Optimist Club of El Dorado Springs held a pancake breakfast in the Civic Center which earned $1,177 for St. Jude. The total raised from the Run For A Reason and the pancake breakfast was $12,738. All proceeds benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Travis Farran said, “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, volunteers and participants for continuing to support the event.”