The Picnic Committee and Pride Amusements, Inc are offering three nights of carnival wrist bands for the 138th Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Wristband tickets for each night may be purchased for $21 in advance from city hall during regular business hours beginning Monday, July 15, until Friday July 19. Cash only will be accepted.

Wristband tickets may also be purchased at the carnival ticket booths for $23 per night. Single tickets are also available at the ticket booths to be purchased.