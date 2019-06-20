The El Dorado Springs Sun will give away five Picnic armbands in the next five weeks. This is the fourth year the Sun is sending armband hunters, armed with a clue, scurrying around the city looking for the coveted armband winners’ cards. As in the past, a clue will be posted and it’s up to the lookers to find the card and bring it to the Sun office at 125 N. Main.

This year, though, the clues will be given each week starting June 19, during the weekly broadcast on Spring City TV.

You can find Spring City TV by going to eldoradospringsmo.com and clicking on the Spring City TV button (it’s either on the right side of the screen or at the bottom of the page if you’re using your phone). The clue will be posted on Spring City TV first and the next day on our Facebook page. Good Luck.