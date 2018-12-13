GRAND PRIZE HOLIDAY HOME DECORATING WINNER – Jim Gray at 307 S. Grand has filled his yard with ever changing multi colored Christmas lights. Gray receives $150 of his utility bill.

Judges’ Honorable Mentions include Marty and Carolyn Jones, 306 W. Broadway; Scott, Hugh and Valerie Williams, 10120 S. Main Street; Dot Ragland, 108 S. Vernon; Jerry and Rhonda Friar, 110 W. Martin and Daniel and Andrea Boswell, 227 W. Popular.

Unregistered Honorable Mentions are 607 S. Summer, 1705 S. Elm, 1609 S. Vernon, 316 W. Hightower, 1707 Elm, 105 W. Broadway, 306 W. Marshall, 1798 S. Elm, 107 W. Patricia, 403 W. A Street, 1403 S. Schrock and 204 West Haven. Best Overall Neighborhood/Street 1500 – 1600—S. Vernon.

The 2nd, 3rd and 4th place winners are on page 10.

Judging was done Thursday, Dec. 6, by a panel judges provided by the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber wants to thank Mike and Joe’s Service Station for supplying the judges’ fuel for the home decorating contest.

If you see any participants, please thank them for their effort to add holiday spirit to the community.