MEMORIAL DAY TRADITION CONTINUES – The El Dorado Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars, Spicer – Grimsley Post 257, honored the brave men and women of the United States military at their annual service in the City Cemetery on Monday, May 27. The weather had a dampening effect on the crowd, but the feeling was the same – honor for the ones who served and pride in our country.

The local Post is the oldest in Missouri and will celebrate their 100th birthday this year.