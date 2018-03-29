KEEPING IT SAFE AND SERENE – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Dave and Martha Kolstedt owners of Serenity Storage on E. Spring, one of ten facilities owned by the Kolstedts in the El Dorado Springs area. Pictured are (from left) Vicki Hillsman, Dr. Neil Linsenmayer, Tashua McCormick, Penny Smith, Erin Dawson Chamber of Commerece Executive Director Jackson Tough, Chris Vickers, Debbie Floyd, Dave Kolstedt, Melanie Farran, Martha Kolstedt, Travis Farran, local Serenity Storage Manager Cheryl Norman, Lance Hedrick, Cedar County Director of Economic Development Marge Vance, Dr. Theresa Christian, Heather Brown and Jordan Payne.

After the ribbon cutting, everyone was invited to the Chamber office for lunch provided by the Kolstedts.