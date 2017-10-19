LAST YEAR’S WINNER – The El Dorado Springs Optimist Club took the top honor at the 2016 Chili Cook-off. This year’s event, scheduled for this Saturday, Oc. 21, is the main feature of the day’s numerous events.

Three judges will decide the first, second ad third place winners and the Presentation Award for the best decorated booth. The Public will vote on the People’s Choice Award and the Humanitarian Award will go to the booth that collects the most money for the Wayside Inn Museum to help with their annex project.

This year’s field of cookers features some old favorites and some newcomers all cooking the best chili you’ve ever tasted.