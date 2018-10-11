Page Fire Dept.

“Paging El Dorado Springs Firefighter Russ Hayes”

“Paging El Dorado Springs Firefighter Russ Hayes”

Page Fire Dept. again

“Attention all El Dorado Springs Fire Department members.

This is the last call for Firefighter Russ Hayes.

It is with a heavy heart that we bid you farewell.

You served the citizens of the area for 42 years as a firefighter and EMT.

A grateful community says that you, Russ for all you’ve done for us-for all the endless hours of hard work the sacrifice of your leisure and family time and your service to our community.

Farewell and thank you, sir.

El Dorado Springs Fire Department clear.

KUN-578”