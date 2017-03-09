Absentee voting has begun for the April 4, 2017, Municipal Election. Absentee ballots may be requested by mail or fax.

Mail absentee ballot requests to Peggy Kenney Cedar County Clerk, Voter Registration, 113 South Street, Stockton, MO 65785 or fax absentee ballot requests to 417-276-3461 and it must include your name, phone number, address to which your ballot is to be mailed, reason for voting absentee, birth date or last four of your social security number and the signature of each person requesting an absentee ballot.

We must have received your ballot by Tuesday, April 4, 2017.