Services for Deborah Cathleen Baker will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Church of God (Holiness), El Dorado Springs, with Pastor Joe Trussel officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday evening in Ferry Funeral Home Nevada.
Services for Geneva Jones Miller, 91, will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Hazel Dell Missionary Baptist Church off of Hwy. U southeast of El Dorado Springs. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. in the church. Brother Everett Smith and Brother Jerry Grant will officiate.
