LOL YOUTH FAIR CROWNS ROYALTY – Our Jr. Princess is Sage McCullough. Sage is the daughter of Kevin and Brandi McCullough. Sage has just started 4H and is involved in multiple shooting sports. She will be competing at the state shoot in Columbia this year. She will be the president of elementary student council this year. Sage wants to help animals when she grows up, so she will be a veterinarian.

Olivia Graves, daughter of Andi and Jodi Graves, is our Princess this year. She represents Cherry Valley 4H club and has held many offices: Reporter, game leader and song leader. She stays busy with her sheep herd and dance classes. She has volunteered with her club at the fairgrounds painting and planting flowers at the front gate. When she grows up, she hopes to have a bigger sheep flock and become a nurse.

Our queen this year is Kendra Steward. She is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Stewart. She represents Craft N Critters 4H and the Lakeland FFA. She has served as president of her 4H club and FFA Chapter, been on many committees and attended more leadership conferences than she can count. Kendra loves her 4H group and what the group does for the community. Kendra is planning to be an ag education teacher when she graduates. Some of her favorite memories involve helping the young 4H members with their bucket calves.

The Land O Lakes Royalty Coronation was held at 7 p.m. on July 10, at the Fairgrounds. A crowd gathered to support the seven contestants who were waiting to hear results from the interview process on June 28. Claire Silvers, a past queen from 2014, shared remarks with the candidates on the importance of continued leadership in the fair. The winners were crowned and the event concluded. The royalty will be working at all the events throughout the fair, and we appreciate the help they give to other exhibitors throughout the week.

Pictured Left to Right: Kendra Steward, 2018 Fair Queen, Lauren Ford, 2017 Queen; (Back Row): Montana Hacker, Nathan Adam, Wyatt Graves, Cheyenne Lame, Dalen Munro, Kendra Steward; Front Row: Sydney Barger, Allison Carpenter, Porter Anderson, Angela Anderson, Reese Schiereck, Olivia Graves. Olivia Graves, 2018 Princess, Kendra Steward, 2018 Queen. See pictures on Pages 9 and 12.