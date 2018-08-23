The Cedar County Ambulance Board met Monday, Aug. 20, in the new headquarters building in Stockton. Present were Rusty Norval, Keith Kasco, Diana Johnson, Evelyn Boyle and John Wilson – presiding. Nadine Sinclair was absent.

In the financial report by Kalena Kenney, it was revealed that due to bank and recording fees for the loan, the building fell short of the total owed by $502.33 which was immediately paid out of the general fund.

Manager’s Report – Tom Ryan reported that all ambulances are operational. The board voted to approve a request by CMH for them to install a 2’ x 2’ fluorescent light fixture in the room with the maps.

In old business it was announced that the sale of the old building is final but the deed has not yet been received. Sale price $87,500.

New Building – Overhead Door fixed the problem with garage doors. New doorbell installed.

New Business – Letter written per request for grant money earmarked for natural disaster relief. Board agreed informally to send the letter.