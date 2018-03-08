AMERICAN PICKERS TO FILM IN MISSOURI – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team will return to Missouri this springs and they plan to film in our area.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique picking on history. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as the hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections or accumulations and learn the interesting stories behind them. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.