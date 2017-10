STIRRING UP SUCCESS – Amanda Hawkins with Fidelity Communications kept their first place chili recipe going strong through out the day at the 13th Annual Spring City Revitalization Group Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Oct. 21. (See other winners on Page 6.)

This year’s sponsors were: Heritage State Bank, Evans Drugs, Fidelity Communication, Ty Gaither – Cedar County Prosecutor and Pete’s.