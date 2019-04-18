Plan to join your friends and neighbors from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Fugate Motors in El Dorado Springs for the annual Hot Rod Performance Day. Fugate Motors sponsored race cars will be on display. Come look over these awesome cars and visit with the drivers. The 54 Cruisers will also have cars on display.

The event is a fundraiser for BRIGHTfutures, an organization that that focuses on the success of children now and in the future.

BRIGHTfutures group members will sell hamburgers and hotdogs. All proceeds go to the local BRIGHTfutures.

Don’t miss this great event for a great cause.