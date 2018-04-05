DUSTING OFF THE BOTTLE – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Kensey Esry and her new business, Dust On The Bottle, a bar located at 3115 S Hwy 32, El Dorado Springs, on Friday, March 30. The establishment is open Wed. – Sat. from 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.. Pictured are: (from left) Shannon Sewell Mays, Kelly Forest, Kassy Wynes, Kensey Esry, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Todd Leonard and Millie and Wayne Williamson.

A Grand Opening followed. Kensey thanks everyone for attending her first night in business.