Booth space applications have been sent out for the 137th annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. They were emailed if you provided your email address; otherwise, they were mailed to the address provided. If you did not receive your application or would like one, please call Judi at 876-2691 or City Hall at 876-2521.

The Picnic will be July 19-21 with set up and street dance onWednesday, July 18.