ARRESTED – Over the weekend, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles Green in Schell City area on a warrant out of Cedar County. He was held in the Vernon County jail a few hours then transferred to Cedar County. The Vernon County Sheriff does not do press releases on a warrant arrests. Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither has no statement in what is an ongoing investigation at this point. The El Dorado Springs police department announced earlier that Green was a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Brandon Keith.