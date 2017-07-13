The Cedar County Board of Equalization will meet on Monday, July 17, from 1 – 4 p.m. Any taxpayer wanting to appeal the assessed value of their property as set by the county assessor should contact Peggy Kenney, Cedar County clerk, at (417)276-6700 Ext.221 for an appointment.

The Board of Equalization shall consist of the County Commissioners, the Assessor (non-voting member), the Surveyor and two citizens of the county appointed by the County Commission. The County Clerk serves as secretary of the Board without vote.