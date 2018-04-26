The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us in welcoming Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson on Friday, April 27.

Lieutenant Governor Parson will be in El Dorado Springs to discuss the new “Buy Missouri” initiative with local manufacturers and business leaders.

The public is invited to attend the event which should last about 45 minutes. The event will be at the El Dorado Springs Civic Center starting at 11 a.m.

More info on Buy Missouri can be found at https://ltgov.mo.gov/tourism-economic-development/buy-mo.