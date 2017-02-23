Memorial Hospital Board, one position, five year term – Julia Phillips.

Village of Umberview Heights Trustees, three positions, two year terms – Arthur Thomas Hansen II, Doug Hedrick and Diana Koontz.

Chapel Hills Fire District, two positions, six year terms – Jim Allison and Leonard Hopkins.

Special Road District Commissioner

Bear Creek – Rick W. Chism; Bethel – John R. Clemons; Caplinger – Paul E. (Eddie) Johnson; Cedar Hall – Tom Lewis; Dogwood – Charles Cummings; El Dorado – Michael Bush; Independence – Steve Rutledge; Jerico – Tamara Ringler; Koncord – Robert Kicker; Korth – Joe Welborn; Madison – Jennifer M. Crews; Masters – Carol Hall; Omer – Marilyn Thomason; Rowland – Joe Tompkins and Stockton – Brad Burns.