During the public forum at the Monday, April 16, El Dorado Spring City Council meeting, Glenda Baker urged the councilmen to participate in the annual Clean-up ElDo event scheduled for Saturday, April 21. She said that a construction waste dumpster would be provided for clean-up teams to use. She said that ElDo Metal Recycling will be set up on the chamber parking lot.

A tire trailer will also be in the chamber parking lot to take discarded tires from town citizens. She said they can dispose of four regular size tires for free and additional tires and/or oversized tires for a nominal fee. Out-of-town citizens can also discard tires for a nominal fee. She said the Chamber will be open at 9 a.m. and everyone is welcome to participate. You don’t have to be a part of a team to help clean – up.

Mayor Brad True and Councilmen Jim Luster, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin were present as well as City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Lisa Allison. Councilman Nick Bland was absent.

Harold Fugate and Marge Vance were also present.

Allison read the results for the April 3 election where the incumbent, Brad True, was re-elected with 102 votes. There were 14 write-in votes. True was sworn in by Allison. True was re-elected mayor.

The council voted to keep their membership in the Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission. True has been serving as the city’s representative and will continue to serve this next year.

Rogers said that Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson in be at city hall from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, April 27, to promote the Buy Missouri Initiative.

Rogers mentioned that this week is spring leaf pick-up and next week will be bulky trash week. Bulky trash will be picked up on the customers’ regular trash day.

Rogers told the council that the ball program sign – ups have taken place and there are about 300 participants. The city is still looking for coaches,

Rogers said that city crews will begin some repair work on the pool, specifically on the north end were it was discovered the skimmer was leaking.

He also said the community garden group has found liability insurance and the city is waiting on a copy show the city as additional insured.

During the mayor/council report Baldwin asked Allison for an update on the city accepting debit and credit cards. Allison stated everything is completed and the machine has been received. She said that they were waiting on the software company to finish the integration. Bland asked about the building at 113 N. Main. He said it looks bad and has been in that condition for several years. Fugate said that he has spoken to the owner recently and the owner would like to sell the property.

Bland stated the solar farm looks good and is progressing. Vance asked if they would pay personal property taxes on the panels. Rogers said he believes they will.

True said he is going to start charging the city mileage since he serves as vice chairman of both Kaysinger and the executive commission.

The board vote to go into executive session to discuss real estate matters. There was no report from that session.