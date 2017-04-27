Congratulations to Bulldog Band members who participated in the Mid-America Music Festival today at Pittsburg State University. The JH Band members worked hard for the last few weeks and performed very well.

2 Ratings

Cloie Green – Clarinet Solo; Blake Carnahan – Clarinet Solo; Lacey Miller – Flute Solo.

1 Rating

Caitlyn Burchett – Flute Solo; Libby Toliver – Clarinet Solo; Payton Green – Saxophone Solo; Brooke Ehlers – Trumpet Solo; Joshua Haberle – Trumpet Solo; Chris Woody – Trumpet Solo; Brice Knoll – Trombone Solo.

This was the first time these kids have had an opportunity to play a solo for a contest. We had a great day of music and laughs. Congrats kids. I am very proud of my Bulldog Band kids.