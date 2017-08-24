ELLIS AND JENNIE BARRITT EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND SET UP – The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship Fund.

Ellis and Jennie Barritt spent all of their lives in Cedar County. Jennie and Ellis were married in 1946 and spent their married lives working in the El Dorado Springs area, Ellis as a rural mail carrier and Jennie as a local school teacher. They lived on a small farm between El Dorado Springs and Stockton for many years. Ellis passed away in 1996 just before their 50th wedding anniversary and Jennie will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 26.

Although teaching was not what Jennie had thought she would do, she spent 34 years teaching in Cedar County schools and enjoyed that profession very much. There were teachers in her family who inspired her and she has inspired her nieces and nephews to continue the family tradition of professional educators.

Jennie’s hope for this $50,000 scholarship fund is to encourage and help students achieve their educational goals beyond high school. Jennie is one of our local teachers who is fondly remembered by many in our community who were her former students.

The Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship Fund will offer a $1,000 scholarship to an El Dorado Springs High School Senior. Preference will be given for those students pursuing a degree in education. Applications will be due in the spring of 2018 for the first scholarship and will be available on line at the following link: http://cfozarks.org/cfo-scholarships/ or from the El Dorado Springs R2 High School Scholarship Coordinator.