Don’t live in town but want to participate in the citywide garage sale May 3 and 4?

Rent a space at the ElDo Youth Center where your shoppers will have no weather worries. Rain or shine, you can market your treasures.

Booth spaces measuring 10 feet by 10 feet come with one 8-foot table and chairs. Twenty dollars per day will put your garage sale in the Center with plenty of parking, restrooms and a water fountain.

ElDo Youth Center will be open for sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the event.

For more info or to rent your space now, call 876-2676 and leave a message.