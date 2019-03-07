Coach Becky Lipasek, who led her El Dorado Springs volleyball team to two state championships, will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place during the annual Women’s Sports Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the University Plaza Convention Center in Springfield.

