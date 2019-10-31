Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area’s exclusive provider of blood products to patients at over forty area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of type A positive, O positive and O negative blood products. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs. You can help by giving blood at the following location:

El Dorado Springs High School, 901 S. Grand Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.