CROWD FLOCKS TO TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL AT YOUTH FAIRGROUNDS – The second puller of the night on Saturday, Aug. 25, the points leader in the Light Pro Field Tractors class, looked like a John Deere and the announcer said that class was the closest thing to stock the big crowd would see. On a beautiful late summer evening, it was the biggest in two or three years according to Don Boultinghouse, a member of the Youth Fair Board who worked the gate, along with Dana Smith and Jennifer Ramirez. He estimated the gate receipts at $8,000, up from the last two or three years. That helps pay for the $10,000 it costs to get the Missouri State Tractor and Truck Pulling Association to come to town. Boultinghouse hoped the cook shack, run by Chastity McCullick with help from Youth Fair Board Members and the FFA, would bring in enough to give them a $4,000 profit. Tractors and track smoothing after each pull by each of the 56 tractors and trucks in the competition were supplied by Scott Casey, Jackie Beaty, Jessie Beaty, Don Beaty, David Arnold, Beaty Implement and Legacy Farm and Lawn. MSTPA rules limit the speed of pullers to 12 mph or they are disqualified. The El Dorado Springs FFA directed cars to parking spots. Barb and Dwayne Wallen provided a fireworks show.