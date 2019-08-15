After a long and thoughtful discussion by all members of the El Dorado Springs school board and the administration and coaching staff, the board voted unanimously not to allow dual participation in any sport season.

Several administrators and members of the board said they had been lobbied by a few parents to allow dual participation.

Supt. Mark Koca started the discussion telling the board, “We think it is not a great idea.”

Rick Calbert, who started the softball program in El Dorado Springs and is back as an assistant coach, represented Head Coach Alyssa Sergeant who was out of town. Calbert said “I’m against it.”

The general thought was that allowing participation in dual sports would not be fair to athletes who made all the practices in one sport while dual athletes could not and that participation in two team sports in a season could place a student at academic risk due to too many nights out at competitions.

Bennie Brower, who was on the board when softball was started said, “We didn’t have any state winners until we made the split.”

One concern Supt. Koca mentioned was that only 11 girls signed up for volleyball while “a ton of girls signed up for softball.”

We’re afraid that if we permit dual athletes the volleyball number might drop further.”

All board members were present: Chad Whitesell, Bennie Brower, Mark Burley, Teri Shephard, Josh Floyd, Nathan Murrell and Darrell Eason – presiding.

Supt. Koca introduced the members of the board to the new teachers then the building principals introduced their new teachers: Melissa Gooden – K, Stephanie Fritts – 1st, Brooke Schwalm – 2nd, Kylie Taylor – 4th, Alexa Mays – 5th, Amanda Stacy – 5th, Grace Rhodes – Elementary Music, Morgan Engleman – MS Counselor, Daniel Stantorf – Wrestling Coach and MS PE, Emily Ford – MS Social Studies, Donald McCorkendale – physics, Logan Friar – HS/MS computers, Nick Engleman – head baseball coach and history, Kaley Lyons – HS PE. Kelley Beckner – weights and head football coach, Cozy Beckner – HS/MS Counselor and Sheila Benham – HS/MS Art.

The board approved the Elementary, Middle School, and High School handbooks as prepared by EDCounsel.

The board set a tax rate hearing to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

The board voted to approve the transportation of Roscoe students.

The board set the 2019-20 tuition rate at $8,481.96.

The board approved a policy change for pets on campus. Pets will only be allowed on campus for educational purposes and with prior arrangement with administration. This does not apply to service animals. This policy includes after hours activities, sports competitions, etc.

The board voted to declare four pallets of computer parts as surplus property.

Supt. Koca reported the total damage from the lightning strike on the old gym and to electrical equipment in the school is approximately $105,000.