A Nevada man was killed and an El Dorado Springs woman was injured in a refueling explosion on the Lake of the Ozarks about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to the report by Cpl. J. W. Collins of the Highway Patrol, the 1989 Carver Santigo Bay boat exploded after refueling. Ronald J. Moore, 76, Nevada, was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia. Susan E. Abele-Burns, El Dorado Springs, 58, his passenger, was airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital reportedly in serious condition.