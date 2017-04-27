Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson announced the winners for the Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award. The award, enacted in 2005, promotes and highlights the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide to their local communities. This year, 61 winners were chosen from 153 applications, representing 55 counties across Missouri.

“I am pleased to see so many seniors across our state being recognized for their volunteerism,” said Lieutenant Governor Parson. “This year, we had a record number of winners for this award, a sign of the growing trend of baby boomers living longer and continuing to be productive members of our society,” Parson said. The winners were recognized in a ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol.

Award winners from the southwest Missouri region, and their hometown, are as follows:

Southwest Missouri

• Ron Clark, Shell Knob

• Jerry Bearce, Adrian

• Robert Coleman, El Dorado Springs

• Bob Brewer, Nixa

• Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Lockwood

• Lucille Murray, Willard

• Donald Carpenter, Urich

• Jim & Sonya Marcum, Joplin

• Pat Carver, Pierce City

• Jane Lant, Pineville

• Bill & Susan Carlsten, Neosho

• Mary Westermier, Sedalia

• Kenneth Ramsey, Bolivar

• Jim Holt, Reeds Spring

• James Combs, Bradleyville

• Primrose Casey, Houston

• Cathern Long, Hartville

• Michael Hamilton, Sparta