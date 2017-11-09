BOB FLOYD RECOGNIZED BY CHAMBER – At the Chamber of Commerce Gala and “ Excellence in El Dorado Springs” Awards Dinner on Friday evening, Nov.3, Bob Floyd was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to the El Dorado Springs community.

Bob has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce since 1979, serving on the board and many committees. He’s a charter Optimist Club member and serves as Vice President of the Optimist International, Middle America Region. He’s been a volunteer fireman since the early 1980’s and serves as the El Dorado Springs Assistant Fire Chief.