ARRESTED IN ELDO DRUG RAID – Sheriff Leon Dwerlkotte reports that on Dec. 28 the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office along with the CNET Drug Task Force and the El Dorado Springs Police Department served a search warrant at the Vernie Harelson residence at 328 W. Joe Davis Street, El Dorado Springs.

At the Harelson residence several items of contraband, several jars of marijuana, baggie of pills and three (3) black powder pistols and a black powder rifle, all loaded ready to fire, along with a large amount of cash and scales, was located within the residence.

Vernie J. Harelson, DOB/06/16/1958, M/W was located within the residence and later transported to the Cedar County jail for processing.

Vernie Harelson on the left was charged with Class B Felony Dist/Del/Manf/Produce or Attempted to possess with the intent to Dist/Del/Manf/Produce a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Class C Felony Unlawful possession of a Firearm. Harelson has a bond of $50,000.