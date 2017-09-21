RODEO ROYALTY – During the Land of Lakes Youth Fair Rodeo on Friday, Sept. 15, three young ladies were recognized for their participation and hard work with the rodeo and crowned as the royalty for the two day event. From left, Queen McKensi Marshall, Princess Hope Heryford and Junior Princess Kashly Berning. They were crowned by Lauren Ford, the Land of Lakes Youth fair Queen.

Friday’s crowd was large and fully involved in the events of the night as were the contestants and the stock. Saturday was a bit wet, but as soon as the torrential rains ceased, the rodeo went on as planned.