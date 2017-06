Come out to the Fair Haven Park, Saturday, June 17, for an All You Can Eat Breakfast Smorgasbord. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and lasts until 10. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee or tea.

Adults – $6 donation; children 4-10 $4 donation and under 4 free.

All donations are used for the upkeep of Fair Haven Park, located eight miles northeast of Walker on Hwy. C.