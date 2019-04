Get hoppin’ on Saturday, April 20, with the Nine Wonders Optimist Club and have breakfast at the Civic Center with the Easter Bunny. Breakfast will be from 7 – 9:30 a.m. Three to nine years old is $3 and 10 and up is $5.

Your and/or your child can a picture taken with the Easter Bunny for a minimal fee.

At ten the El Dorado Springs Optimist Club will host its annual Egg Hunt in the Park.