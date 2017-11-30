GIVE NOW – For 11 years the Toys- For-Tots toy drive at Fugate Motors in El Dorado Springs has been providing Christmas cheer for underprivileged kids in our community.

The Toys-For-Tots collection and distribution is done in conjunction with the El Dorado Springs Food Baskets program. Each year hundreds of toys are donated.

The program is designed for kids up to 16 years old. New, unwrapped toys in the $10 – $30 range will be accepted at Fugate Motors on Hwy. 54 East in El Dorado Springs through Saturday, Dec. 9.

Harold Fugate and his staff want to say a big “thank you” for supporting this program.

“Let’s make sure all the kids in the El Dorado Springs community have a Merry Christmas. You will feel better for having been a part of the Toys-For-Tots program.”