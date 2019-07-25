Attendance for the 2019, 139th El Dorado Springs Picnic was down some, probably because of the oppressive heat wave that had afternoon temperatures in the mid – 90s. Evening temperatures were still in the high 80s with high humidity.

Picnic Committee chairperson, Judi Baldwin, estimated the Saturday night crowd, usually the highest, at 12,000 to 15,000. City Manager Bruce Rogers agreed with that estimate.

He said the city’s share of the Picnic receipts were down about $4,000, but the final figures are not in.

He said that Pride Amusements did not bring their big Ferris Wheel because a winch broke that they use to lift the seats into position.

Rogers is looking forward to the 2020 Picnic and said to pray for cooler weather.