JH HONOR BAND – On Friday, Jan. 6, members of the ElDo JH Band traveled to Joplin High School to audition for the SWMMEA District JH Honor Band. Of the five students who auditioned, one earned a spot into one of the two Honor Bands. Bryce Knoll earned the 3rd Chair seat in the Trombone section of the 8th Grade Honor Band. Bryce and the El Dorado Springs R-II Director of Bands, Jordan K. White, were scheduled to travel to Webb City High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, so Bryce could rehearse with the Honor Band from 9 a.m. – 12 noon then from 1:30 – 4 p.m. with the concert starting at 5:00 p.m.

White said, “I am very proud of Bryce and we are looking forward to a fun day of music making on Saturday. If you see this young man, you might give a good ole pat on the back.”