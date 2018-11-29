The residence of Bobby and Frances Budd, at 6255 South 501 Road, burned to the ground Monday evening, Nov. 26.

Bob Floyd, chief of the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department, said the Budds discovered the well-advanced blaze when they retuned home from El Dorado Springs and reported the fire about 5:10 p.m.

The fire department responded with 22 fire fighters and seven trucks. They were joined by a fire truck from Stockton and one from Caplinger Mills.

Chief Floyd said the fire was too advanced in the basement for him to send firemen in to fight the blaze. Firemen retreated, pushed in the walls and let them burn.

The Bobby and Frances Budd Fire Fund has been set up at Community Bank of El Dorado Springs. Becky Collins, who works at Mercy Clinic, has already delivered two crates of clothing to Bobby and Frances and asked that no more clothes be donated right now. Instead, drop off cards and donations at Mercy Clinic.