The date for the residential spring leaf pick up in El Dorado Springs will be the week of April 17-21 and bulky trash pick up will be the week of April 24-28.

Place the bulky items and/or bags of leaves out the night before or by 4 a.m. the same day as your regular trash pickup.

Leaves must be in separate bags/containers from bulky trash. For leaves, residents are allowed up to eight bags, boxes or trash cans that weigh no more than 50 pounds each when full. Yard waste (including brush and tree limbs), hazardous waste, tires, paint and appliances will not be picked up by Waste Corporation of America.

For more information, contact 417/623-6620.