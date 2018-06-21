FISH KILL AT SCHELL – Schell Lake (the north lake at Schell Osage) is being drained in June for a major renovation project. A fish kill on June 18 as water became extremely shallow in places involves mostly invasive common carp and grass carp, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The light brown mass floating along the shore is dead fish. The photographer never got close enough to the stinking mess to be able to determine what kind of fish they used to be. The smell and the flies were oppressive.