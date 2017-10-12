GROUND BROKE FOR ADDITION TO SCHOOL – The El Dorado Springs R-II officially broke ground Thursday morning on the $5.6 million addition to the school which voters approved in the November 2016 election. Supt. Mark Koca said that even though the contract has not been signed, some of the work has begun. He said they hope to be in the new structure by Christmas of next year. The new addition is for the students so the superintendent and the board let the students have the honor of breaking ground. Keylie Steward, president of the Middle School student council, accompanied by the other Middle School student council officers, addressed the crowd which included teachers, administrators, school board members and members of the El Dorado Springs City Council. Then Keili Tough, president of the High School student council, accompanied by the other High School student council officers, addressed the group. The work began as the members of both student councils broke ground – Keili Tough, Caleb Alexander, Kelsey Thomas, Samantha Cox, Keylie Steward, Grace Swopes, Nathan Adams and Kaden Hutsell.