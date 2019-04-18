The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce celebrated 120 years of “Excellence in El Dorado Springs with an Awards Gala and Annual meeting themed “Hats off to YOU, our members, for 120 years.”

Dr. Neil Linsenmayer was recognized as the 2019 Member/Citizen of the Year. He has been the Christmas Parade and Lighting Celebration chairman for eight years. He is also on the Gala committee and a past chamber Vice President and Treasurer. He supports the Optimists Club and is a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Eran Dawson was named the Chamber of Commerce Executive of the year. In her first year on the board, Eran was instrumental in designing the new chamber dues structure, was co-chair for the gala committee and the chambers’ senior scholarship and other programs.

New officers for the year are President Neil Linsenmayer. Vice President Heather Brown, Treasurer Dr. Theresa Christian and Directors Eran Dawson, Vicki Hillsman and Debbie Floyd. Toshua McCormick and Jordan Payne were re-elected to the board and Ryan Cloyd has been added to the board by popular vote.

Eran Dawson and Dr. Neil Linsenmayer