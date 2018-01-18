With filing closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, several citizens have put their names on the ballot.

The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board drew the attention of several from Stockton. Marvin Manring signed up for the five-year seat. Ladena Bough, Mary Morris, both from Stockton, and Judy Renn, who is currently on the board, signed up for to the one-year seat.

For the Cedar County Ambulance seat in District 5, John Wilson, the incumbent signed up. For the seat in District 2, John Walker and the incumbent, Rusty Norval, signed up.

The two incumbents signed up for the El Dorado Springs R-II School Board seat – Josh Floyd and Bennie Brower.

For the seat on the El Dorado Springs Special Road District, the incumbent, Lalan Cole, signed up.