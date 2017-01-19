As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.17, a number of candidates had filed to run in the April election for offices.

For the two seats on the El Dorado Springs R-II School Board, four candidates filed: Jennifer Saderstrom, Darrell Eason, Mark Burlay and Terry Shepard. Eason is the only incumbent.

Two seats will be filled on the El Dorado Springs City Council. The two incumbents filed – Jim Luster and Randy Bland – so there will be no election.

Likewise for the El Dorado Springs Special Road District where the incumbent, Mike Bush, filed for the one seat available.

For the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board, Julia Phillips, the incumbent, filed for the only seat to be filled.

The situation was more complicated for the two seats on the Cedar County Ambulance District. No one filed for the District 1 seat (in El Dorado Springs west of Main Street) formerly held by Sue Rice. No one filed for the District 4 seat (east of Stockton) currently held by Kenny Turner.

The Cedar County Clerk’s office said either or both of those seats could be filled by certified write-in in the April election. If that doesn’t occur, the seats will have to be filled by appointment.