On Jan. 15, 2018, the Cedar County Sheriff’s office took a report of a 1963 Plymouth Valiant being stolen from the area of U and 32 Hwy. south of El Dorado Springs. The vehicle is blue/gray in color with Missouri historic license plate #H1012.

Anyone with information about this vehicle please call the Cedar County Sheriff’s office at 417/276-5133 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 876-8477. Thank you.