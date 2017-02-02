Care Connection for Aging Services has launched a public education campaign to spread awareness about pharmacy benefits for seniors.

Many Medicare beneficiaries don’t take full advantage of their pharmacy coverage, resulting in poor medication adherence that can have a negative effect on their physical and financial health, according to Rona McNally, Director of Special Projects for Care Connection.

The awareness campaign is being conducted during Pharmacy Benefits Week, a national observance taking place Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

Only 12 percent of Medicare beneficiaries understand their pharmacy benefits, according to the National Association for Area Agencies on Aging. Without an understanding of their benefits, many older adults and people with disabilities may not be taking their medications as prescribed because of concern about out-of-pocket costs.

Care Connection already counsels consumers about Medicare, so it made sense to participate in the Answers on Aging® | Pharmacy Benefits campaign, which was developed by the n4a and Walgreens.

“Once people pick their Part D plan, there are steps they can take to fully utilize their counselor at 1-800-748-7826.

Care Connection for Aging Services is an area prescription coverage and get better health and financial outcomes,” McNally said.

People who want more information about making the most of their pharmacy benefits may call a Care Connection options agency on aging serving 13 West Central Missouri counties with 23 locations. Its mission is to provide resources and services that empower people to create healthy aging experiences.