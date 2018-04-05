BODY IDENTIFIED – The individual that was found in the Osage River has been identified as Onie Franklin Chambers, 61, also known as Franky or Chief. His last known whereabouts was in the Kansas City area around Feb. 9, 2018. According to the Medical Examiner, the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Water Patrol Division. Sheriff Scott Keeler urges those with any related information to this case to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, 417-646-5832, or email to tips@scsomo.org.